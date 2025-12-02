Plaza Premium Group to Open Two New Lounges at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2026

Plaza Premium Group is expanding its presence in the United States with two new lounges scheduled to open in early 2026 at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The additions—Plaza Premium First and a new Plaza Premium Lounge—will anchor the next phase of the company’s hospitality portfolio at one of the nation’s busiest hubs.

The new facilities will open in Terminal D, complementing Plaza Premium Group’s existing lounge in Terminal E and its ALLWAYS Meet & Assist service that supports passengers across all terminals. The company describes the expansion as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the airport experience through comfort, personalized service, and design elements shaped by both local culture and global travel trends.

Plaza Premium First will target travelers seeking a more exclusive, highly curated experience, emphasizing elevated dining, refined amenities, privacy and individualized service. The adjoining Plaza Premium Lounge will offer a more accessible space focused on comfort, convenience and relaxation, designed for a broad mix of domestic and international passengers. Both lounges will integrate sustainability and accessibility features consistent with the company’s global standards.

Once fully operational, Plaza Premium Group will provide a connected hospitality network across Terminals D and E, including meet-and-assist support, lounge access and other passenger services. The company’s Americas headquarters is located at DFW, where it has grown its regional workforce to more than 400 employees as part of a broader presence spanning over 1,800 team members across the Americas.

The new lounges follow other major U.S. developments for the company, including a flagship lounge planned for New York-JFK and a recently announced partnership with Paradies Lagardère. Plaza Premium Group noted that complete details for the DFW lounges—such as design features, amenities and access programs—will be released closer to opening.