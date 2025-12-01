SSP America Wins Contract to Add 10+ New Dining Concepts at JFK Terminal 5

SSP America has been awarded a major contract to operate more than 10 food and beverage locations at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, advancing the multi-year refresh of JetBlue’s flagship terminal and strengthening the airport’s culinary ties to New York City.

The new units—developed in partnership with Fraport USA—build on SSP’s long-standing presence at JFK and introduce a broad mix of local institutions, cult favorites, and nationally recognized brands. Jacob’s Pickles and Leon’s Bagels are already open, with additional concepts scheduled to roll out through 2025 and 2026 as part of the wider T5 transformation.

The expanding lineup includes Mister Paradise, Shake Shack, Birch Coffee, Dunkin’, Tiki Chick, Juice Press, Gotham Burger Social Club, Threes Brewing, and Blind Barber—each chosen to deliver a distinctive “taste of place” reflective of New York’s culinary culture.

“Terminal 5 has long been a symbol of customer-focused innovation, and its refresh is a bold step forward in creating a more immersive, New York-inspired experience,” said Paul Loupakos, chief development officer for SSP America. “Our mission is to make the airport the best part of the journey—and in T5, that means delivering heartfelt hospitality and a true taste of place that travelers will remember.”

Fraport USA’s vice president of operations for New York, Jose Cuevas, said the expanded program significantly elevates the terminal experience. “Each new concept brings its own authentic flavor and character that captures the energy of New York,” he said. “Together, they offer customers more variety, higher quality, and a true taste of the city before they take flight.”

T5’s refresh includes more than 40 new concessions, redesigned common areas, large-scale art installations, and a central concourse inspired by New York’s iconic public parks. The upgrades support the Port Authority’s broader $19 billion redevelopment of JFK.