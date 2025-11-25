MWAA Awards Clear Channel Outdoor New 10-Year Contract to Advance Digital Airport Advertising at DCA and IAD

Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division has been awarded a new 10-year contract, with an optional five-year extension, to continue managing advertising and sponsorship programs at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The agreement, beginning March 1, 2026, was approved following a competitive process by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

CCO has served as MWAA’s advertising partner since 2016, when the airport system sought to modernize its concessions media program and improve revenue performance. Under Clear Channel’s management, media revenue grew 30 percent pre-pandemic and has nearly doubled compared with the prior concessionaire. The renewed agreement focuses on scaling digital inventory, enhancing architectural integration, and positioning both airports as high-impact venues for national and global brands.

A major component of the new contract is an accelerated digital rollout. Clear Channel has committed to reaching 85 percent digital coverage within two years, introducing formats such as transparent LumiGlass displays, Prism360 digital columns, and expanded large-format LED walls. These additions aim to improve advertiser visibility while maintaining consistency with airport architectural design and improving wayfinding environments.

Clear Channel leaders said the continued partnership reflects the strength of DCA and IAD as advertising marketplaces serving influential government, business, and international travel audiences. The airports’ media programs currently attract major global brands, including Meta, Samsung, and Barclaycard.

The announcement follows new findings from a Nielsen-conducted study commissioned by Clear Channel, highlighting the effectiveness of airport advertising among frequent flyers and business travelers. According to the study, airport media continues to drive high levels of engagement and post-exposure action as travel volumes reach record highs and are expected to increase entering 2026.