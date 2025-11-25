Jacob’s Pickles Opens First Airport Location at JFK Terminal 5 as Part of Major Concessions Refresh

SSP America has opened Jacob’s Pickles inside John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, marking the first airport location for the celebrated New York City restaurant. The debut is part of a broader refresh of T5’s dining program developed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Fraport USA, and JetBlue.

Known for its inventive take on Southern comfort food infused with unmistakable New York character, Jacob’s Pickles has been a staple of Manhattan’s Upper West Side since 2011. Founder Jacob Hadjigeorgis, who celebrated the opening alongside airport and concessions partners, said expanding into JFK reflects a natural evolution for the brand. “Opening at JFK represents an important step in sharing our New York story with a broader audience,” he said. “We’ve always believed great food and genuine service can make people feel connected—whether they’re locals or travelers passing through.”

The menu at T5 brings many of the restaurant’s best-known dishes to the airport environment, including the Pickle Flight, Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits, and other signature comfort favorites. The concept is designed to provide passengers with an authentic sense of place and an elevated dining experience that blends local flavor with operational efficiency.

Airport partners said the addition strengthens the terminal’s growing lineup of chef-driven, locally inspired offerings. “Jacob’s Pickles captures everything we love about New York—its sense of community, its creativity, and its comfort,” said Paul Loupakos, Chief Development Officer at SSP America. Fraport USA Vice President Jose Cuevas added that the restaurant supports the goals of the T5 Refresh initiative, which includes more than 40 new concessions concepts and a redesigned concourse inspired by New York’s parks and public spaces.

Port Authority General Manager Teresa Rizzuto said the opening contributes to the broader redevelopment underway at JFK. “We’re excited to welcome Jacob’s Pickles to Terminal 5 as part of our ongoing effort to elevate the dining experience and reimagine what travel through JFK can be,” she noted. “Bringing an authentic taste of New York to travelers helps us deliver a more modern, customer-focused experience.”

The project was delivered through a collaboration between SSP America, Fraport USA, the Port Authority, JFK T5, and joint venture partners Byrd Retail Group, Kellee Communications Group Inc., and M&R Concessions. The new restaurant aligns with the Port Authority’s multibillion-dollar redevelopment of JFK, which includes expanded terminals, modernized passenger facilities, and an enhanced concessions strategy focused on local representation.