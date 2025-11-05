Moab Brewery Opens at Salt Lake City International Airport

Paradies Lagardère has opened a new Moab Brewery restaurant in Concourse B at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), expanding the airport’s local dining offerings with one of Utah’s most recognized craft breweries. The opening continues Paradies Lagardère’s focus on introducing regional dining concepts to airports across North America.

Founded in 1996 by John Borkoski and Dave Sabey, Moab Brewery has grown into one of Utah’s largest microbreweries and a staple of the state’s adventure culture. The new SLC location features the brand’s signature pub-style menu, local brews, and a rustic atmosphere inspired by Moab’s red rock landscape.

“We’re excited to partner with Moab Brewery to bring one of Utah’s most iconic local brewpubs to Salt Lake City International Airport,” said Leigh Allan, senior vice president of dining for Paradies Lagardère. “Travelers will be able to experience a true taste of Utah’s adventurous spirit, right at SLC.”

Menu highlights include several of Moab Brewery’s most popular dishes, such as the Hot Honey Wrap, Fish ‘n’ Chips made with Rocket Bike Lager, Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, and the Brewhouse Burger topped with Hatch green chiles and applewood bacon. Other selections include Pulled Pork Nachos, Chopped Cobb Salad, and house-made root beer and seasonal sodas.

The new restaurant complements ongoing development at Salt Lake City International, where Concourse B continues to add gates and new dining options. The addition of Moab Brewery strengthens the airport’s commitment to showcasing Utah’s distinctive local flavors and culture.