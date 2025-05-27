    WestJet Expands Cargo Capacity to Japan

    May 27, 2025
    Operated by WestJet’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, each flight offers 22 tonnes and 80 cubic meters of cargo capacity.
    WestJet expand its Trans-Pacific cargo capacity with the launch of daily, year-round service between Calgary and Tokyo Narita International Airport.

    Operated by WestJet’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, each flight offers 22 tonnes and 80 cubic meters of cargo capacity, providing consistent and reliable lift between North America and Asia, says an official release.

    "Expanding our cargo capacity to Japan through daily Dreamliner service is a pivotal step forward for WestJet Cargo," says Julius Mooney, director, commercial, WestJet Cargo. "This route enables Canadian exporters and global shippers to move high-value and time-sensitive goods with speed and reliability while also strengthening Western Canada’s role as a key gateway to Asia."

    Bookings on this route are available through WestJet Cargo’s digital partners - CargoAi, WebCargo and Cargo.one - ensuring seamless access and real-time management for freight forwarders and logistics providers worldwide. The expansion complements WestJet’s daily year-round passenger service to Tokyo and its broadened codeshare with Japan Airlines, providing smooth onward connectivity to Osaka and Nagoya, the release added.

    The cargo expansion complements WestJet’s daily year-round passenger service to Tokyo and its broadened codeshare with Japan Airlines, providing smooth onward connectivity to Osaka and Nagoya, and reinforcing Calgary’s growing role in global trade and logistics.

