Routes and AFRAA Sign Agreement to Help Drive Growth for the Africa Aviation Market

Routes
Jan 21st, 2020
The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Routes have signed their first formal agreement in history. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sees AFRAA, the leading trade Association for African airlines and Routes, the organizer of the leading route development events for the industry, work together to stimulate new air services and champion the African aviation industry.

Projections have indicated that, within the next 20 years, the African continent will be one of the fastest-growing aviation markets - accounting for 334 million passengers by 2037. Under this partnership which demonstrates the growing importance of African aviation industry, AFRAA and Routes will work jointly on sharing of data and analytics, promotion of key issues that are affecting airlines and airports within Africa, access to media opportunities among other mutually beneficial actions.

“This MoU is beneficial to support the development of aviation in Africa which is growing at above global average rates but accounts for less that 3% of global traffic. Strong partnerships among industry stakeholders are instrumental to the realization of African aviation’s potential which will result to economic and social benefits for the continent.” said Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA Secretary General.

Berthé added: “Among our new strategic objectives is to become a hub for data intelligence and expertise on the African Aviation Industry. African airlines have to keep up with the developments through proper information management and data intelligence. We count on the data and analytics support from this partnership to back this objective.”

Mr. Steven Small, brand director for Routes, said: “We are delighted to have established a formalized agreement with AFRAA, following many years of working closely together. The synergies in values between our organisations, regarding driving a sustainable air transport industry for the African region, makes this a powerful partnership that we are excited to develop.”

Small added; “For over a decade, Routes has recognized the importance of enhancing intra-Africa connectivity. We are delighted that senior leaders from AFRAA will continue to support and join us at our future events.”


