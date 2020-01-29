Bek Air Plane Crash: Co-Pilot's Death Not due to Plane Crash Injuries

Nargiz Sadikhova
Trend News Agency, Baku, Azerbaijan (TNS)
Jan 29th, 2020

Based on preliminary results, the second pilot of the Bek Air company’s plane which crashed near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport did not die due to the plane crash injuries or any criminal factors, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhaev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The second pilot of the crashed plane died on Jan. 28, 2020 after being discharged from the hospital on Jan. 21, 2020, in stable condition.

“Based on preliminary results, the cause of death of the second pilot is not plane crash injuries or any criminal factors. The reasons most likely is in his health, but forensic medical examination, which takes 30 days, will give the definite answer,” Kozhaev said.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan have been suspended.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

———

©2020 Trend News Agency (Baku, Azerbaijan)

Visit Trend News Agency (Baku, Azerbaijan) at en.trend.az

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

