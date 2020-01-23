Philadelphia-Based Pilots Call for American Airlines to Replace CEO Doug Parker

Kyle Arnold
The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

American Airlines pilots in Philadelphia are calling for the company to replace CEO Doug Parker and his senior management team.

The local group representing 1,339 pilots passed a resolution this week that said “the culture under Doug Parker and his management team has not improved, but rather, has worsened.”

“The pilots of American Airlines and the [Allied Pilots Association] Board of Directors believe it’s in the best interest of the American Airlines shareholders, employees, communities it serves, and the traveling public for Doug Parker and his management team to be replaced,” the resolution said.

The resolution from Philadelphia pilots was first reported by Forbes Wednesday.

Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer said the resolution doesn’t speak for the entirety of the union or its leadership group, but the desire for change is widespread.

“I think the most frustrating thing is that we don’t have a plan,” Tajer said. “The only plan is that we are going to focus on getting better.”

The call for corporate leadership changes comes as American Airlines is set to announce fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday. The company struggled for much of 2019 with sluggish on-time numbers and financial performance that lagged its competitors, but American says operations have improved since September. American Airlines, is still profitable, with a $1.27 billion in net income through three quarters.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doug Parker came to American Airlines in the 2013 merger with U.S. Airways. Early on, Parker won the approval of employee groups with contract deals while American was in bankruptcy, helping smooth the way for the two companies to become one.

The resolution from the Philadelphia-based pilots noted that American has lagged in profits behind competitors Delta, United and Dallas-based Southwest.

It’s not the first time that the APA, which has about 15,000 members, has taken aim at Parker. In 2017, the union passed a vote of no-confidence against Parker, again pointing out soaring profits at competitor Delta. Last week, Delta announced $1.6 billion in profit sharing for employees, roughly equal to about two months worth of salary.

The pilots’ union is also in the midst of slow contract negotiations with American after starting talks in early 2019. Flight attendants and mechanics are also bargaining for a new contract.

Tajer said there has been practically no progress in negotiations. After wearing lanyards and buttons over the last few months, American pilots will picket at DFW International Airport next week.

“Our message is pretty simple,” Tajer said. “It’s really that our passengers deserve better.”

———

©2020 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airlines
Beijing Daxing International Airport
SWISS to Serve New Daxing International Airport with Its Beijing flights
Jan 22nd, 2020
Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Fairbanks International Airport
Jan 22nd, 2020
CNBC Excerpts: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Speaks with CNBC's Phil LeBeau
Jan 22nd, 2020
Southwest Expands Hawaii Service at Oakland International
Jan 22nd, 2020
National Plan for Vacation Day: The Antidote to 'Vacation Deprivation'
Jan 22nd, 2020
Air Canada Provides Update on Boeing 737 MAX Operations
The decision is based on operational considerations following an announcement by Boeing Co. that it now estimates the 737 MAX will remain grounded by regulators until mid-2020.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Treat Our Troops Logo 2014
Paradies Lagardère Treats Troops with More than Two Million Donated Items
Passengers’ in-kind donations help support service men and women around the world.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Carepod Brick Colorcorrect 4b Small
Delta Launches Innovative Solution for Pet Travel
The CarePod pet travel carrier is a next generation, IATA compliant pet travel carrier which can accommodate dogs and cats permitted in a 300 series crate, or smaller.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danger on the Tarmac: Family Sues American Airlines Over Dangerous Conditions After Luggage Cart Driver Killed in Charlotte
Kendrick Hudson died on Aug. 2 when he swerved to avoid a piece of luggage on the tarmac and his baggage-hauling vehicle rolled. The City of Charlotte is also named in the lawsuit.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Norwegian
Norwegian Wins Two Coveted Accolades at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards
The top ten rankings for each category are based primarily on an industry survey vote, with nominations for each category also accepted and judged using a combination of points awarded for specific criteria.
Jan 21st, 2020
Condor Starts U.S. Seasonal Service Early in April; Adds Munich Routes and New Canada Gateway
Jan 21st, 2020
Interjet Airlines Reports Full-Year and December Performance
International year-over-year passenger traffic for 2019 grew a record 25.9 percent while domestic traffic increased 3.2 percent.
Jan 21st, 2020
Routes and AFRAA sign agreement to help drive growth for the Africa aviation market.
Routes and AFRAA Sign Agreement to Help Drive Growth for the Africa Aviation Market
Jan 21st, 2020
Ana2階出発ラウンジ シーティングエリア 200114
ANA to Open New Lounge in Narita International Airport on March 29
Jan 21st, 2020