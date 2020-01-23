Philadelphia-Based Pilots Call for American Airlines to Replace CEO Doug Parker

American Airlines pilots in Philadelphia are calling for the company to replace CEO Doug Parker and his senior management team.

The local group representing 1,339 pilots passed a resolution this week that said “the culture under Doug Parker and his management team has not improved, but rather, has worsened.”

“The pilots of American Airlines and the [Allied Pilots Association] Board of Directors believe it’s in the best interest of the American Airlines shareholders, employees, communities it serves, and the traveling public for Doug Parker and his management team to be replaced,” the resolution said.

The resolution from Philadelphia pilots was first reported by Forbes Wednesday.

Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer said the resolution doesn’t speak for the entirety of the union or its leadership group, but the desire for change is widespread.

“I think the most frustrating thing is that we don’t have a plan,” Tajer said. “The only plan is that we are going to focus on getting better.”

The call for corporate leadership changes comes as American Airlines is set to announce fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday. The company struggled for much of 2019 with sluggish on-time numbers and financial performance that lagged its competitors, but American says operations have improved since September. American Airlines, is still profitable, with a $1.27 billion in net income through three quarters.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doug Parker came to American Airlines in the 2013 merger with U.S. Airways. Early on, Parker won the approval of employee groups with contract deals while American was in bankruptcy, helping smooth the way for the two companies to become one.

The resolution from the Philadelphia-based pilots noted that American has lagged in profits behind competitors Delta, United and Dallas-based Southwest.

It’s not the first time that the APA, which has about 15,000 members, has taken aim at Parker. In 2017, the union passed a vote of no-confidence against Parker, again pointing out soaring profits at competitor Delta. Last week, Delta announced $1.6 billion in profit sharing for employees, roughly equal to about two months worth of salary.

The pilots’ union is also in the midst of slow contract negotiations with American after starting talks in early 2019. Flight attendants and mechanics are also bargaining for a new contract.

Tajer said there has been practically no progress in negotiations. After wearing lanyards and buttons over the last few months, American pilots will picket at DFW International Airport next week.

“Our message is pretty simple,” Tajer said. “It’s really that our passengers deserve better.”

