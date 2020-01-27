First Vertically Integrated, End-to-End UAS Manufacturer Launches

CP Aeronautics offers american built combat proven unmanned aerial systems for defense, homeland security, and civil applications.

CP Technologies
Jan 27th, 2020

CP Technologies launched a new division, CP Aeronautics, to provide integrated turnkey solutions based on unmanned aerial systems (UAS) platforms, payloads, data links, ground control stations (GCS), and communications for defense and civil applications.

Designed as leading-edge UAS-based solutions, CP Aeronautics’ systems offer operationally proven solutions for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems requirements. CP Aeronautics’ broad product portfolio has demonstrated excellent performance and operability in very demanding environments. Backed by continuous research and development, these systems are built on three decades of technological and operational experience.

Brad Pilsl, Vice President Of Business Development at CP Aeronautics, shares, “Through our in-house capability as a UAS manufacturer and integrator with specialist subsidiaries and technology partners, we offer a complete range of subsystems including air vehicles, inertial navigation and avionics, electro-optical payloads (EO), communications, propulsion systems, launch and retrieval systems, command and control units. We also offer high-end training solutions for our partners and customers.”

CP Aeronautics will support government and commercial customers with the entire infrastructure necessary for development, production, integration, flight-testing, certification, and operational support of UAS throughout their service.

The combat-proven operational systems include:

  • Orbiter 2 Small-UAS (SUAS)
  • Orbiter 3 Small Tactical UAS (STUAS)
  • Orbiter 4 Small Tactical UAS (STUAS)
  • Aerostar Tactical UAS (TUAS)
  • Dominator XP (MALE UAS)
  • Pegasus 120 High-performance Multi-Mission Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) UAS
More in Unmanned
Swift Tactical Systems Lands $17M National Drone and Services Contract
The Program Will Support Bahamas Ministry of National Security, Law Enforcement, Immigration and Customs.
Jan 9th, 2020
Agreement2
EmbraerX and Elroy Air Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Unmanned Air Cargo
This collaboration will allow the companies to accelerate the unmanned air cargo market worldwide, leveraging Embraer’s 50 years of industry experience with Elroy Air’s bold new developments in autonomous aircraft systems.
Jan 8th, 2020
Jlkj
First Autonomous Air Taxi Demonstration in North America is a Success
Jan 7th, 2020
Ad Team
Aquiline Drones Ascends to New Heights to Become Fastest-Growing, Full-Service Drone Company in the USA
Jan 7th, 2020
Umex And Sim Tex Conference (1)
ADNEC Set to Host Dedicated Conference for UMEX and SimTEX 2020
Manned-unmanned teaming in the ages of smart systems.
Jan 7th, 2020
GA-ASI Concludes Successful Series of MQ-9 Demonstrations in Greece
Jan 6th, 2020
Red Cat to Acquire Rotor Riot
Company announces merger agreement with leader of high-performance FPV drone technology.
Jan 6th, 2020
NBAA Welcomes FAA Call for Comment on Drone Identification Rule
The NPRM proposes to require remote identification capabilities that would allow a drone’s identity and location to be received by people on the ground and in the air, helping to further the safe integration into the nation’s airspace system.
Dec 30th, 2019
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Bell Announce Agreement as Part of the FAA UASIPP
Dec 17th, 2019
Elit’Avia Malta Earns Wyvern Wingman Certification
Wingman standards require training and experience that greatly exceed regulatory minimums.
Dec 17th, 2019
Changhyeon Kang
Korea Flies to Victory at the 2019 FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final
Dec 16th, 2019
PrecisionHawk Raises $32 Million to Advance Next Phase of Growth in Commercial Drones
The financing will also accelerate sales initiatives and further market expansion.
Dec 13th, 2019
Antidron Aeronautica Sdle
The Spanish Guardia Civil to use the Anti-Drone Manufactured by Aeronautica SDLE
Dec 11th, 2019
49175392196 40398ae4fb C
Final Countdown to the 2019 FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final – Taking Flight Tomorrow in China
The waiting is almost over for drone racing fans around the world.
Dec 10th, 2019