GA-ASI Begins MDO Demonstrations Using Gray Eagle ER

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI)
Jan 21st, 2020

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) on November 19, 2019 completed the first in a series of internally-funded Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) demonstrations using a company-owned Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). The flight series will continue in 2020 and show that a GE-ER equipped with long-range sensors and Air Launched Effects (ALE) is able to Detect, Identify, Locate and Report (DILR) targetable data to support Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) systems.

“Gray Eagle ER is a critical tool, along with the Army’s manned platforms, for operations in an MDO environment,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “We’re excited to show the capability Gray Eagle ER provides due to its increased endurance and range, with the addition of high Technology Readiness Level [TLR] long range sensors and ALE.”

Equipped with the combat-proven Lynx Block 30A Long Range Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator (SAR/GMTI), the GE-ER was able to detect military targets out to a range of 75 km. The Lynx SAR imagery produces precise coordinates with every image, cueing to aviation assets or enabling direct engagement with LRPF. The Lynx SAR has modes for Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI), Dismount Detection on the Dismount Moving Target Indicator (DMTI), Maritime Detection and Maritime Identification with Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR). This combination of modes supports MDO operations over land or sea in the Pacific and European theaters.

All flights and future demonstrations will be controlled exclusively using GA-ASI Scalable Command & Control (SC2) software hosted on a laptop computer, drastically reducing the system’s logistical footprint and supporting the Army’s vision for interfaces to the aircraft from across the battlefield without the need for a Ground Control Station shelter or vehicle.

Demonstrations planned in 2020 include integration of additional long range and MDO relevant sensors, communications packages, and launching of ALE from the aircraft. Serving as an ALE mothership, the GE-ER will carry multiple ALEs with a variety of capabilities. The launching and controlling of ALEs from GE-ER could potentially increase the survivability and effectiveness of current and future manned aviation systems with intelligence, targeting, communications, jammers, decoys and kinetic effects.

GE-ER is a long-range variant of the U.S. Army’s MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAS. It provides the U.S. Army with increased endurance, more payload capacity to support future mission tasking, and considerable improvements in system reliability and maintainability.


More in Unmanned
Jlkj
First Autonomous Air Taxi Demonstration in North America is a Success
Jan 7th, 2020
Ad Team
Aquiline Drones Ascends to New Heights to Become Fastest-Growing, Full-Service Drone Company in the USA
Jan 7th, 2020
Umex And Sim Tex Conference (1)
ADNEC Set to Host Dedicated Conference for UMEX and SimTEX 2020
Manned-unmanned teaming in the ages of smart systems.
Jan 7th, 2020
GA-ASI Concludes Successful Series of MQ-9 Demonstrations in Greece
Jan 6th, 2020
Red Cat to Acquire Rotor Riot
Company announces merger agreement with leader of high-performance FPV drone technology.
Jan 6th, 2020
NBAA Welcomes FAA Call for Comment on Drone Identification Rule
The NPRM proposes to require remote identification capabilities that would allow a drone’s identity and location to be received by people on the ground and in the air, helping to further the safe integration into the nation’s airspace system.
Dec 30th, 2019
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Bell Announce Agreement as Part of the FAA UASIPP
Dec 17th, 2019
Elit’Avia Malta Earns Wyvern Wingman Certification
Wingman standards require training and experience that greatly exceed regulatory minimums.
Dec 17th, 2019
Changhyeon Kang
Korea Flies to Victory at the 2019 FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final
Dec 16th, 2019
PrecisionHawk Raises $32 Million to Advance Next Phase of Growth in Commercial Drones
The financing will also accelerate sales initiatives and further market expansion.
Dec 13th, 2019
Antidron Aeronautica Sdle
The Spanish Guardia Civil to use the Anti-Drone Manufactured by Aeronautica SDLE
Dec 11th, 2019
49175392196 40398ae4fb C
Final Countdown to the 2019 FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final – Taking Flight Tomorrow in China
The waiting is almost over for drone racing fans around the world.
Dec 10th, 2019
GA-ASI&apos;s MQ-9 Guardian RPA at the Larissa Air Base in Greece ready to demonstrate maritime surveillance and Detect and Avoid (DAA) capabilities.
GA-ASI Begins Demonstration Flights in Greece
Dec 10th, 2019
Recreational Drone Flyer Test is One Step Closer
Dec 9th, 2019