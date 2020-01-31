HAI Members Select New Board Directors

Helicopter Association International’s (HAI) members elected four members to the HAI Board of Directors on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at HAI HELI-EXPO 2020. Three individuals are joining the board for the first time, while another is being reelected to his post.

The elected directors, whose three-year terms will begin on July 1, 2020, are:

Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc. (reelected)

Mark A. Schlaefli, Sundance Helicopters Inc. (new)

Nicole L. Vandelaar, Novictor Helicopters (new)

B. Adam Hammond, CAM, Tennessee Valley Authority Helicopter Services (new)

HAI also announced Tuesday the lineup of officers for the term July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021:

Chair: Stacy Sheard, Executive Jet Management

Vice Chair: Marc Stanley, MassMutual Financial Group

Treasurer: Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc.

Assistant Treasurer: Jan Becker, Becker Helicopter Services Pty Ltd.



