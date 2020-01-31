HAI Members Select New Board Directors

Helicopter Association International (HAI)
Jan 31st, 2020

Helicopter Association International’s (HAI) members elected four members to the HAI Board of Directors on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at HAI HELI-EXPO 2020. Three individuals are joining the board for the first time, while another is being reelected to his post.

The elected directors, whose three-year terms will begin on July 1, 2020, are:

  • Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc. (reelected)
  • Mark A. Schlaefli, Sundance Helicopters Inc. (new)
  • Nicole L. Vandelaar, Novictor Helicopters (new)
  • B. Adam Hammond, CAM, Tennessee Valley Authority Helicopter Services (new)

HAI also announced Tuesday the lineup of officers for the term July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021:

  • Chair: Stacy Sheard, Executive Jet Management
  • Vice Chair: Marc Stanley, MassMutual Financial Group
  • Treasurer: Randal Rowles, Helicopter Institute Inc.
  • Assistant Treasurer: Jan Becker, Becker Helicopter Services Pty Ltd.


More in Rotorcraft
20200128 144831
Botswana Police Air Support Orders Three Enstrom 480B Helicopters
Jan 31st, 2020
Img 20200128 1212306
Maxcraft Avionics and Canadian Helicopters Team up for Astronautics Roadrunner EFI Retrofit
Transforming a legacy cockpit to NexGen Capabilities for the Bell 212 and Sikorsky S-61.
Jan 30th, 2020
Bell
HALO-Flight Signs Purchase Agreement for IFR Configured Bell 407GXi
HALO-Flight adds a Bell 407 with an IFR kit to its fleet, making it the first Bell 407GXi HEMS operator with IFR flight capabilities.
Jan 30th, 2020
Ec145e Metro Aviation
Metro Aviation Signs Order for 12 Additional EC145e Helicopters
The Louisiana-based company’s order book now totals 43 of this simplified, lighter model in the H145 family.
Jan 30th, 2020
1
Rotortrade Pursues Organic Growth, Reports Excellent 2019 Results and Predicts Operators Will Buy More and More Pre-owned Helicopters in the Coming Years
Rotortrade announced excellent results and steady growth for 2019 reaching 30 bookings within the 12 months.
Jan 30th, 2020
Exph 1805 39 A4
Airbus Helicopters Adds 250 More Helicopters to Global Support Contracts
This means 19 percent of Airbus Helicopters’ worldwide fleet is now covered by HCare.
Jan 30th, 2020
Bell505 Le Config
Bell Lands Leon County Sheriff’s Office as First East Coast Bell 505 Public Safety Operator
Aircraft to support public safety missions in Florida panhandle.
Jan 30th, 2020
Img 79032
Hungarian Air Ambulance Becomes First Helicopter Operator to Fully Digitalize its Support Operation with Airbus
Purchases complete end-to-end solution, from digitisation to analytics.
Jan 30th, 2020
Cdph 6314 281 A4(c)e raz
More than 1,000 Rotorcraft Now Sharing Data with Airbus Helicopters
Connected helicopters nearly double in one year, now representing 165+ operators.
Jan 30th, 2020
Kopter and INAEC Launch SH09 in the Philippines for Helicopter Ride-Sharing Service, Ascent
The SH09 helicopters are to be dedicated to urban air mobility operations with Ascent Flights Global Pte Ltd (Ascent).
Jan 30th, 2020
Eh101 19&copy;leonardo
Safran Signs Contract to Support Portuguese EH101 Merlin Engines
Over 38 engines will now be covered by Safran’s Global Support Package (GSP).
Jan 30th, 2020
Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Didn't Have Terrain Alert System. Could It Have Averted Tragedy?
Should helicopters like the one in which Kobe Bryant perished be required to have warning systems that alert pilots when they are flying dangerously close to the ground?
Jan 30th, 2020
Fgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfg
S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Awarded $1 million Army Contract to Supply Fall Protection Platforms for Boeing CH-47F Chinooks
Jan 29th, 2020
BDN Aerospace Becomes Aerospace Marketing Lab
Jan 29th, 2020