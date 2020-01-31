Airbus Helicopters Boosts Capabilities of Its H135 Helicopters Through New Alternate Gross Weight

Airbus Helicopters has announced a new Alternate Gross Weight (AGW) available on the latest version of the H135 family of helicopters. H135 helicopters with the new alternate gross weight benefit from a 120kg (265 lb) increased take-off weight and useful load. This increase can also be used to extend the range by up to 75 nm or the endurance by up to 40 minutes under standard conditions. The new AGW will be certified by EASA and FAA in 2020 and can be retrofitted on all H135s with Helionix.

The best-in-class Direct Operational Cost (DOC) and Direct Maintenance Costs (DMC) of the H135 are maintained under the new AGW, with no reduction of part lifetimes or additional inspections. The new AGW will apply for visual and instrument flight rules (VFR and IFR).

To date, more than 1,300 helicopters of the H135 family are in operation around the globe with more than five million flight hours. More than 300 customers in 60 countries use helicopters from the H135 family for a wide range of missions including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), law enforcement, corporate transport, offshore wind and military training.



