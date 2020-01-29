Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit to Receive the First Bell Manufactured Public Safety Configured Bell 505

Bell Textron Inc. signed a purchase agreement with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit for a public safety configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X.

Jan 29th, 2020
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, signed a purchase agreement with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit for a public safety configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X.

“Global municipalities are expanding their public safety capabilities by adding aerial operations to their mission portfolio,” said LaShan Bonaparte, program manager, Bell 505 and Bell 429. “Bell recognized the need to develop and manufacture a public safety configured Bell 505 with the latest technology equipment on board to support these missions. The Bell 505’s economic operational cost make it the best-in-class aircraft to support law enforcement personnel and the public safety of citizens around the world.”

In 2019, Bell introduced its public safety configuration of the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in Chicago, Il. The Bell 505 public safety configuration features on board equipment including:

  • An AEM 300 watt Loudhailer system
  • A Trakkabeam TLX Searchlight mounted on an AA AFT Hardpoint
  • A Macro-Blue MB12W Display
  • A Wescam MX-10 Camera mounted on an Aeronautical Accessories’ FWD Hardpoint
  • A PS Engineering PAC45 Digital Audio System with Pilot and Copilot individual audio controllers
  • A Churchill ARS700 Map System Interfaced to the MX-10 and TLX Searchlight
  • Two dual USB charging ports
  • AeroDynamix NVG Cockpit lighting
  • High Skid Gear
  • An Expanded Instrument Panel
  • An Expanded Avionics Shelf
  • A Mission Equipment Master Switch

“We are proud to add the Bell 505 as the first Alameda County Sheriff’s Office owned helicopter and expand our aerial operations in Alameda County and adjoining counties where mutual aid is frequently requested,” said Derrick Hesselein, Captain, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “The Bell 505 has proven essential in missions ranging from search and rescue to transportation of Sheriff's Office personnel, to law enforcement-related activities. The aircraft will also allow Sheriff’s Office members to quickly respond during natural disasters such as earthquakes, fires or flooding and provide aid where needed.”

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.

For more information, visit the Bell website.


