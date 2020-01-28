FIREHAWK Helicopter Described as ‘Best All-in-One’ Aerial Firefighter

Lockheed Martin
Jan 28th, 2020
Chief Dennis Brown of CAL FIRE, Deputy Chief Vince Pena of Los Angeles County and Chief Chuck Macfarland of San Diego Fire-Rescue spoke and were recognized for their choosing the Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopter.
Chief Dennis Brown of CAL FIRE, Deputy Chief Vince Pena of Los Angeles County and Chief Chuck Macfarland of San Diego Fire-Rescue spoke and were recognized for their choosing the Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopter.
Lockheed Martin

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company  recognized and thanked the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue and the State of California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) for their commitment to aerial fire-fighting operations with the S-70i FIREHAWK helicopter.

Each of the three fire services recently took delivery of the new-generation aircraft for wildland firefighting, search and rescue and medical transport. The LACoFD aircraft is prominently displayed here in Sikorsky’s expo booth at this week’s 2020 Helicopter Association International Heli-Expo, where San Diego and CAL FIRE’s aircraft also are on the exhibit floor.

“At hundreds of brush fires and medical rescues, the Sikorsky FIREHAWK has proven to simply be the best all-in-one aerial firefighting weapon,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “We can carry more firefighters to the fire line, and repeatedly support them by dropping thousands of gallons of water with precision and with a fast turnaround. And we can perform hoist rescues at close to 10,000 feet altitude, as well as provide critical paramedic service at municipal and extremely remote locations. It took courage for Sikorsky to stick with us as they did in the early 2000s when we tested and adapted the aerial fire-rescue tactics of the first variant. LA County along with Sikorsky FIREHAWK helicopters have led the way and will continue to lead the way always looking to provide the public with the service they deserve and expect. But look where we are now — the state of California and other municipalities are going to derive benefits from years of pioneering work.”

Compared to LACoFD’s three S-70A FIREHAWK aircraft, the new-generation S-70i model brings more power, greater maneuverability and lift capabilities, as well as enhanced flight safety. Systems integrator United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods, configured the three aircraft with an extended landing gear and a 1,000-gallon (3,785 liter) belly water tank manufactured by KAWAK Aviation Technologies.

“We thank the State of California, Los Angeles County and the City of San Diego for their collective trust in the men and women of Sikorsky Aircraft, who strongly believe, as did our founder Igor Sikorsky, that helicopters should serve humankind,” said Jeanette Eaton, Sikorsky Regional Executive for North America. “As these first three new-generation FIREHAWK helicopters are placed into service to preserve lives and property, Sikorsky is putting in place programs to support California’s firefighters with world-class logistics and technical support that will ensure flight readiness for decades to come.”

CAL FIRE, which operates the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, intends to deploy a total of 12 S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters across the state following deliveries by Sikorsky and United Rotorcraft over the next four years. LACoFD also will receive its second of two aircraft this year.


More in Rotorcraft
Sikorsky Expands Commercial Offerings with S-92A+Upgrade Kit and new production S-92B Helicopter
Jan 28th, 2020
StandardAero and Thales Announce Launch Customer for Revolutionary Advanced Autopilot System for the H125/AS350
Jan 28th, 2020
Presentation Bell 525 Ship 15 62015 Air To Air 25
Bell Announces New Technological Enhancements Available for Full Commercial Aircraft Portfolio
Jan 28th, 2020
Hai 2020 Rotortrade Rts
Rotortrade Selects Heli-One to Perform Two H225 Return-to-Service
Jan 28th, 2020
Don Aw169 Pr
Donaldson Makes Protecting Rotorcraft Investments Easier
Jan 28th, 2020
Photo caption: Heli-Austria operates the largest global fleet of the BLR Aerospace FastFin System.
BLR Aerospace Announces First European H125 FastFin System Fleet Sale to Heli-Austria
Jan 28th, 2020
Flight Safety Leonardo Aw139 Simulator
Flightsafety Expands Its Helicopter Training Programs and Services With New Level D Qualified Simulators for the Airbus Helicopters EC145 and Leonardo AW139
Jan 28th, 2020
Heli Expo2020 Image
CAMTS Awards First Accreditation for Special Operations – Medical Retrieval
Jan 28th, 2020
Ua Fly By Sight Heli Expo Pr Image
Universal Avionics Introduces Latest Developments in ‘Fly by Sight’ Flight Deck Concept at Heli-Expo 2020
Jan 27th, 2020
Heli One Bpol Press Release Image
Universal Avionics SkyVis Selected by Heli-One for New H215 Helicopters of the BPOL
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics Roadrunner Electronic Flight Instrument Brings Enhanced Capability to Santa Barbara Firehawk
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft. Badger Pro+ is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.
Astronautics Provides Badger Pro+ Integrated Flight Display System for Bell 412EPX And Bell 429 New Production Rotorcraft
Jan 27th, 2020
Hai Logo
HAI Statement on Calabasas Crash
Jan 27th, 2020
Helicopter Foundation International Changes Name
Jan 23rd, 2020