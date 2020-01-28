StandardAero Recognized for “FIRST Class Service” Award at Annual Rolls-Royce FIRST Network Recognition Reception

StandardAero received the prestigious “FIRST Class Service” award on Monday at the annual Rolls-Royce FIRST NetworkTM Recognition Reception event, held as part of Rolls-Royce's attendance at the 2020 HAI/Heli-Expo in Anaheim, Calif. The awards program recognizes significant achievements of authorized maintenance service centers that provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for M250 helicopter engines operated by thousands of customers worldwide.

The Rolls-Royce FIRST (Fully Integrated Rolls-Royce Support Team) Network is the authorized global support network for operators of the M250 series of small gas turbine engine, providing affordable, reliable support solutions. The FIRST Network includes more than 30 approved, licensed service centers around the world. With its competitive structure, operators will find affordable and reliable services anywhere for Rolls-Royce M250 engines and related components.

This year, the program featured only four awards and only one winner per award for following categories: “Best in Class,” “FIRST Class Service,” “Outstanding Partnerships”and “Over Exceeding Expectations.”

According to the Rolls-Royce award criteria, the FIRST Class Service award, received by StandardAero, represents the facility that continually goes above and beyond to meet the needs of its customers and demonstrates a "can-do" mind-set; proactively working with customers to overcome challenges, anticipating their needs, and implementing creative solutions to keep its customers in the air.

“We are proud to recognized StandardAero as this year’s ‘FIRST Class Service’ award winner,” said Scott Cunningham, Rolls-Royce Helicopter Service Director. “Their commitment to the customer experience remains a beacon in the helicopter industry. We look forward to maintaining our strong partnership for years to come.”

The award represents the 11th consecutive year that Rolls-Royce has recognized StandardAero at the annual HAI/Heli-Expo.

“We are truly humbled and honored to again be recognized by Rolls-Royce for our dedication and commitment to providing best in class MRO services for M250 powered helicopter operators worldwide,” said Brian Hughes, Director of Sales for StandardAero Helicopters business unit.

As a Rolls-Royce ¬¬¬Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) with over 50 years of experience, StandardAero offers complete M250 engine and accessory MRO services for operators around the world, completed by highly experienced technicians that have consistently raised the standard for quality workmanship and excellence in customer service within the industry.

Visit StandardAero at booth #2824 at the Anaheim Convention Center, during the Heli-Expo trade show and exposition on January 28-30, 2020 in Anaheim, Calif., to learn more about StandardAero’s expansive helicopter aftermarket support capabilities.



