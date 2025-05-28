Deutsche Aircraft Rolls Out D328eco Test Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft has unveiled the first D328eco test aircraft (TAC 1) at their headquarters in the Airtech Campus in Oberpfaffenhofen.

Following the announcement of the initial fuselage cut at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024, the program has maintained steady momentum, as it drives progress towards a more efficient and environmentally conscious future for regional air travel.

Building upon the proven legacy of the Dornier 328, the D328eco delivers enhanced performance and fuel efficiency, an elevated customer experience and lower emissions, while retaining versatility and reliability. The roll out of the test aircraft underscores Deutsche Aircraft’s commitment to innovation, decarbonization and regional connectivity.

Engineering the Future of Regional Flight

"The roll out of our first test aircraft marks a significant achievement in the D328eco program and an important step towards our physical flight test activities,” announced Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Nuemann added, “This milestone represents our transition from conceptual design to practical testing and industrialization. At Deutsche Aircraft, we are proud to introduce an aircraft with the proven DNA of the Dornier 328, enhanced for better efficiency, reduced emissions and a superior customer experience, making it an optimal choice for regional operators worldwide."

"This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and technical expertise,” added Olaf Lawrenz, COO of Deutsche Aircraft, “Building upon the robust foundation of the Dornier 328, an aircraft ahead of its time, we have integrated modern technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.”

Lawrenz continued, “The roll out reflects our commitment to delivering a next-generation regional aircraft that combines proven reliability with cutting-edge advancements to meet the evolving demands of regional aviation."

Chief Executive Officer of the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI) Marie-Christine von Hahn emphasized the significance of the roll out for the entire industry. She said, "Innovations in the air improve our lives on the ground. Deutsche Aircraft is sending a strong signal on behalf of the entire industry: German aviation is a global leader."

A Next-Generation Regional Aircraft

The D328eco is designed to set new standards in regional aviation, offering:

High fuel efficiency with modernized aerodynamics and state-of-the-art propulsion systems.

Optimized operational performance, capable of handling challenging runways, remote locations and extreme weather conditions.

A future-ready platform, integrating next-generation avionics and cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

A Clear Path to the Physical Test Campaign and Certification

Following the roll out of the first test aircraft, Deutsche Aircraft is poised to start the test campaign, a step towards type certification and the aircraft’s subsequent entry into service in Q4 2027.

The development of the D328eco is propelled by close collaboration with regulatory authorities, strategic industry partners and a highly skilled global supply chain. These partnerships ensure that the aircraft will adhere to the highest standards of performance, safety and sustainability.

Redefining Regional Air Travel

The D328eco is a symbol of the aviation industry’s progress towards climate-conscious, fuel-efficient regional air travel. Deutsche Aircraft continues to pursue sustainable aviation.

Celebrating with Key Stakeholders

The roll out event was attended by over 500 guests, including key stakeholders from the Bavarian and Federal Government, industry partners, suppliers and representatives from regional, national and international media outlets. This turnout highlights the support and interest in Deutsche Aircraft's approach to sustainable aviation.