RECARO Aircraft Seating and Thai Airways Partner on R3 Linefit Program

RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) has announced a linefit collaboration with Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) for their A321neo fleet. The program includes 32 shipsets of the long-range R3 Economy Class seat, with the first shipset delivery scheduled in Q4 of 2025.

Outfitted with a new trim and finish, the R3 showcases customized purple dress covers. The design reflects Thailand’s culture and elegance through a stitching pattern inspired by elements of the THAI logo, creating a subtle tufting on the backrest.

To incorporate additional motifs, the beige, six-way adjustable headrest features the debossed signature THAI logo. Seat production is currently underway at the RECARO facility in Poland, featuring an in-house, cut-to-dress team responsible for the bespoke backrest stitching.

Other features included with the R3 are the standard tray table with stand, cup holder, literature pocket and additional amenity pocket for extra passenger comfort. The patented steward step and baggage bar combination facilitate easier access to overhead bins.

“We are honored to be part of the Thai Airways 65th Anniversary celebrations with THE NEW WORLDS OF TOMORROW special launch event held in Bangkok. As a partner of Thai Airways since 2001, we are proud to support Thai Airways’ vision and continued commitment to elevate passenger experience while embracing innovation and Thai hospitality, through the introduction of the award-winning R3 seats to their A321neo fleet,” says Irene Tan, general manager of RECARO Asia Pacific.

Tan continues, “As we approach this significant milestone, I would like to congratulate the teams on their outstanding collaboration. Together, we have established a greater focus on passenger comfort and have set a positive trajectory for future partnerships.”

“The incorporation of the R3 sets a robust foundation for enhancing the passenger experience and elevating Thai Airways’ fleet to the next-level as Thai Airways ushers in an exciting new chapter marking its 65th anniversary,” says Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Hiller adds, “This partnership with Thai Airways, culminating in the award-winning R3, marks a proud moment for our teams. Congratulations on reaching this outstanding milestone.”