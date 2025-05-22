West Star Aviation Partners With Greenbriar

West Star Aviation has announced a milestone following its acquisition by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P., from The Sterling Group. This partnership aligns with West Star’s commitment to delivering exceptional maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for the business aviation sector.

Greenbriar’s investment reinforces West Star’s commitment to quality of service and aligns with the company’s strategic focus on expanding its capabilities with ongoing investments in infrastructure and people while enhancing the overall customer experience.

Stephen Maiden, CEO of West Star, stated, “We are on the brink of an exciting evolution, and we couldn’t be more energized by the opportunities ahead. Greenbriar’s extensive expertise in the aviation sector will enable us to serve our customers more effectively while ensuring the steadfast support of our remarkable workforce— an essential foundation of our success.”

This partnership builds on the foundation established during West Star’s time with Sterling, and the company extends its gratitude for their support throughout their ownership. The experiences gained during this period have finely shaped West Star into a leader in the industry, and the company deeply appreciates the opportunities provided by the Sterling team.

With comprehensive MRO capabilities across all major OEM aircraft and the nation’s largest Aircraft On Ground (AOG) technician network, West Star is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality services and address customer needs promptly.

“We are confident in the impactful opportunities this partnership with Greenbriar brings for our future. It embodies our unwavering dedication to service and the consistent support we aim to provide to our exceptional team and valued customers,” said Maiden.