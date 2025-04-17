Gulfstream G800 Earns FAA and EASA Certifications

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced the new Gulfstream G800 has earned type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) along with certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The certifications confirm enhanced performance for the aircraft, including a range of 8,200 nautical miles/15,186 kilometers at the long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, an increase of 200 nm/370 km over original projections.

The G800 also can travel 7,000 nm/12,964 km at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 or an unprecedented 8,000 nm/14,816 km at Mach 0.87. The aircraft’s maximum operating speed has increased to Mach 0.935 from Mach 0.925.

In addition, the G800 was certified with a balanced field length takeoff distance of 5,812 feet/1,771 meters and a landing distance of 3,105 ft/946 m (standard ISA day, sea level), both shorter than initially announced.

“With the certification of the G800, Gulfstream has again exceeded expectations thanks to the expertise and rigor of our flight test, certification and manufacturing teams,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

Burns added, “The G800 marks the latest evolution of business aviation as we continue to build the next-generation fleet and bring industry-leading performance and efficiency to the market. With the capability enhancements we have achieved, Gulfstream customers will greatly benefit from the increased flexibility and range the G800 offers.”

The G800 features the industry’s lowest cabin altitude of 2,840 ft/866 m when flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m—shared with the Gulfstream G700—fresh air, a plasma ionization air purification system and 16 Gulfstream panoramic oval windows. The interior can be configured with up to four living areas or three living areas and a dedicated crew compartment.

The long range, high-speed performance and enhanced fuel-efficiency of the G800 can be attributed to the combination of Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and the Gulfstream-designed aerodynamic wing and winglet

“The Gulfstream team never ceases to test the boundaries of what is possible while ensuring the highest standards of safety, quality and customer commitment we are known for,” said Burns, “We have been preparing for this accomplishment and are poised for a seamless G800 entry into service as U.S. and European customer deliveries begin.”