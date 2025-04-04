MTU Maintenance and Air Canada Sign Exclusive CF6-80 MRO Contract

MTU Maintenance has signed an exclusive contract with Air Canada for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of CF6-80C2 engines powering the flag carrier’s Boeing 767 cargo aircraft. MTU Maintenance has been the exclusive MRO service provider for Air Canada’s CF6-80C2 engines for more than 25 years.

Under the agreement, the Montreal-based airline will send the wide-body aircraft engines to the MTU Maintenance Canada facility in Delta, British Columbia, where they will undergo workscopes like performance restorations, overhauls and accessory repair, among others.

MTU Maintenance Hannover will act as support, while MTU Maintenance Dallas will provide on- and near-wing services. The contract runs until 2027 and has a three-year extension option.

“MTU has been a longstanding partner of Air Canada for the engines on our Boeing 767s. We highly value their support, and we are pleased to be extending our relationship. The freighters are an important part of our network strategy and MTU’s expertise will ensure the 767s deliver reliable performance for our loyal cargo customers. We are also proud to support the aerospace industry in B.C. and Canada by having work performed in Canada," says Josh Vanderveen, vice president of maintenance at Air Canada.

Senior Vice President of MRO Programs at MTU Aero Engines Martin Friis-Petersen adds, “It is always a pleasure to support an industry partner with whom MTU has such a storied relationship. Air Canada was our first customer after opening the MRO location in Vancouver in 1998, and we want to honor that history with our benchmark technical expertise and comprehensive services.”