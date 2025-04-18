West Star Aviation Named #1 MRO for 2025 in PRASE Survey

West Star Aviation has once again been voted as the #1 Preferred Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider in the 2025 Professional Pilot Magazine’s Annual Preference Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) survey.

This marks the 10th time West Star has received this honor since 2014.

Professional Pilot magazine conducts the PRASE survey annually. It invites industry professionals to share their experiences regarding various aviation service providers, recognizing excellence based on performance quality and company knowledge.

"It’s a privilege to be recognized for the 10th time. This award reflects the incredible support from our customers and the commitment of our employees. I want to thank our team for their hard work, passion, and dedication, as well as our customers for their trust. With a legacy of 78 years, we take pride in the extensive knowledge and experience within West Star Aviation. We are truly grateful for this incredible honor. Our employees are the backbone of this company, and I am just so insanely proud of everyone. Thank you to our employees and our customers for believing in and trusting us,” said Stephen Maiden, CEO of West Star Aviation.

“West Star strives to achieve excellence with every customer interaction and the effort our team puts forth across every level of our company to meet this bar is incredible. Safety and quality are our top priority, and we are committed to delivering not just excellence in service, but also ensuring that our employees and customers are safe,” stated Allen McReynolds, president and COO of West Star Aviation.

Allen continued, “We want to express our immense gratitude to our customers for choosing and trusting us and for their ongoing partnership; these relationships mean the world to us.”