Coulson Aviation USA Expands Airtanker Fleet with 10 C-130H Aircraft

Coulson Aviation has announced the expansion of its C-130H Hercules fleet to 10 aircraft for aerial firefighting, following the acquisition of four aircraft from the New Zealand Defence Force.

The aircraft will be relocated to Coulson’s base in Thermal, California, where they will undergo a conversion and modernization process. Each will be equipped with Coulson’s proprietary RADS-XXL tank system, enabling precision drops of up to 4,000 gallons. Once converted, the aircraft will expand Coulson’s global response capabilities, supporting firefighting missions worldwide.

“This acquisition represents another major milestone for Coulson Aviation and the future of aerial firefighting,” said Britton Coulson, president and COO of Coulson Aviation USA.

Coulson continued, “These aircraft continue to enhance our ability to respond rapidly and effectively to wildfires around the world—saving lives, protecting communities, and safeguarding critical natural and economic resources. With the four additional C-130Hs in our fleet, we’re reaffirming our commitment to lead the industry with the most capable, high-performance large airtankers in the world.”

Coulson will begin conversions later this year in coordination with the FAA. As part of Coulson’s vertically integrated approach—spanning aircraft acquisition, engineering, modification, operations and maintenance—the process will be completed in-house. This model allows for rapid deployment and tailored solutions to meet the global demands of wildfire suppression.

“We have all observed the trend of increasingly intense and destructive fires over the past few years, beginning with Lahaina, Maui in 2023, followed by Malibu, California in 2024/2025. On days marked by extreme fire behavior, it’s the large assets like the C-130s and CH-47s that can truly make a difference,” said Coulson.

The newly acquired C-130Hs, formerly operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force, have flown missions from Antarctica to Afghanistan. Now, they will start protecting communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.