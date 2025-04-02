Kyte and PKFARE Partner to Expand Low-Cost Carrier Distribution

Kyte has announced a strategic partnership with PKFARE. This collaboration will enable PKFARE to integrate and distribute LCC content through Kyte’s advanced API, enhancing its travel retailing capabilities.

PKFARE will now offer content from major low-cost airlines, including Ryanair and easyJet. This expanded inventory will provide PKFARE’s travel partners with greater access to affordable airline content, improving booking flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Kyte’s API simplifies and standardizes access to diverse airline inventories, allowing travel industry players to access both LCC and NDC content through a single API.

CEO of Kyte Alice Ferrari said, “I am proud to be working with our industry partner—PKFARE—who’ve been on the forefront of the adoption of innovative technology solutions when it comes to airline distribution. Kyte continues to be committed to making LCC content easily accessible alongside our existing NDC connections, worldwide.”

Senior Vice President & Co-Founder of PKFARE Jason Sui added, “Thriving in the travel industry depends on strong alliances, and integrating Kyte’s API perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering customers the highest-quality content while ensuring content independence. We are excited to enhance our collaboration with Kyte and extend LCC distribution for both business and leisure travel sectors.”