FL Technics Expands MRO Services With New Punta Cana Facility

FL Technics is establishing a new aircraft maintenance hangar facility in the Dominican Republic.

The facility’s construction nears completion, with FL Technics having already secured key specialists and actively recruiting the remaining team. The certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Instituto Dominicano De Aviación Civil (IDAC) is currently underway.

Located in Punta Canta, the site will open in October 2025 and will allow FL Technics to perform heavy maintenance operations in the Americas through a 52,000-square-meter complex, delivering base maintenance for Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 family aircraft.

CEO of FL Technics Zilvinas Lapinskas commented, “This marks our first hangar maintenance presence in the Americas, building on existing regional parts trading operations and our line maintenance network in Canada. Its decisive investment aimed at delivering comprehensive aircraft maintenance solutions while fostering long-term partnerships with regional carriers.”

FL Technics will roll out the new aviation maintenance hub in three strategic phases. Phase one of the project will introduce a 20,000-square-meter hangar, featuring five maintenance bays and an integrated series of support workshops with sheet metal, composite, paint and interior capabilities. 50% of the hangar facility’s construction has already been completed.

Phase two of the project will expand the facility to 12 maintenance bays, positioning Punta Cana as an MRO hub for airlines in the region.

The third and final phase will grow the facility to 20 maintenance bays.

Deputy CEO for Base Maintenance Juozas Lapeika commented, “The new facility in Punta Cana represents a significant milestone in FL Technics’ expansion, bringing our aircraft repair and overhaul expertise closer to operators in the Americas. With FAA and IDAC certifications underway, we are well-equipped to provide high-quality aircraft maintenance support, ensuring fleet reliability and operational efficiency.”

By integrating modern aircraft lifecycle management solutions, FL Technics’ new MRO facility in Punta Cana is set to provide aircraft maintenance and repair services to the growing number of narrow-body aircraft in the region.