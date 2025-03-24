West Star Aviation Named Top Gogo Dealer for 2024

West Star Aviation has been recognized as a top dealer for Gogo at the 68th Annual AEA International Convention and Expo held in Phoenix, Arizona. This award underscores West Star Aviation's commitment to providing connectivity solutions in business aviation, a relationship that has thrived through Gogo’s evolution.

West Star Aviation offers tailored connectivity solutions, ensuring customers can stay connected while flying. This includes high-speed internet, seamless communication and enhanced entertainment during flights.

"We are honored and humbled to maintain such a strong relationship with Gogo," said Marty Rhine, chief customer officer at West Star Aviation, "As business aviation and connectivity continue to evolve, the wide variety of options we can provide our customers is expanding. Our partnership with Gogo is not just a focus for today; it represents a shared vision for the future."