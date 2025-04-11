Safran Signs NacelleLifeTM Service Agreement with Republic Airways for Embraer 170/175 Aircraft Thrust Reversers

Safran Nacelles and Republic Airways have signed an agreement for the maintenance and spare parts support of thrust reversers on their Embraer 170 / 175 aircraft.

Under this agreement, the Safran Nacelles Services Americas MRO station in Indianapolis, USA will provide maintenance and repair services to Republic Airways for the thrust reverser and aft core cowl. This includes newly developed repair capabilities on the transcowl.

Safran Nacelles’ Executive Vice President – Customer Support & Services Alain Berger commented, “Republic Airways has one of the largest fleets of Embraer aircraft. We are honored to partner with such a strong industry leader. Our teams in maintenance and customer support are committed to delivering the highest levels of quality services which contribute to their efficient operations.”

Safran Nacelles’ services are part of the company’s NacelleLifeTM support program. The Indianapolis workshop is the centerpiece of Safran Nacelles' MRO network in the region and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.