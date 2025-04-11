U.S. Air Force to Bring U-2 Aircraft to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025

For EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, the United States Air Force plans to bring a Lockheed U-2 from Beale Air Force Base in California.

The 72nd edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention is July 21-27 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“The U-2 continues to play a vital role in ISR operations for the United States and remains an iconic aircraft among the Air Force fleet,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions.

Larsen added, “We welcome the crew to Oshkosh and appreciate the opportunity to have one on display at EAA AirVenture.”

The aircraft will be on display all week to commemorate the U-2’s 70th anniversary, having first flown on August 1, 1955. Nicknamed Dragon Lady, the U-2 served as an upgrade to the United States’ capabilities after World War II. The aircraft can reach altitudes greater than 70,000 feet with a cruise speed of 470 miles per hour.

While the U-2 is a single-seat aircraft, it often requires a team effort to land due to the reduced forward visibility and bicycle-type landing gear. A second U-2 pilot follows the aircraft in a high-performance vehicle during landing. The two pilots communicate via radio to ensure a successful landing.

Arriving alongside the U-2 will be a T-38 Talon, a supersonic jet trainer that serves a variety of roles in Air Force pilot training. The aircraft is primarily used by the Air Education and Training Command to prepare pilots for front-line fighter and bomber aircraft. The T-38 can reach speeds greater than 800 miles per hour.