Airhub Aviation Strengthens Asset Management and MRO Services at SQQ, Lithuania

In response to ongoing maintenance capacity shortages, Airhub Aviation has launched new MRO operations at Siauliai International Airport (SQQ), Lithuania.

The global aircraft fleet is projected to grow by 28% over the next decade, while operators face maintenance slot shortages and supply chain constraints. To address this, Airhub Aviation is adding MRO capacity in Northern-Eastern Europe.

“As the global fleet matures and stays in service longer, maintenance needs are evolving beyond scheduled checks. More lessors, asset owners and operators are turning to MRO facilities for bigger maintenance scopes, such as second 12-year checks. At Airhub Aviation, we see a growing demand for flexible MRO solutions that go beyond scheduled maintenance, and we are ready to meet that need. Therefore, we are adding MRO capacity in Lithuania," said Oleg Novak, CEO of Airhub Aviation.

The facility enhances Airhub Aviation’s ability to handle aircraft checks and (re)deliveries. “With aircraft replacement cycles extending and mid-life aircraft in high demand, efficient transitions and technical support are more critical than ever. Our MRO facility allows us to better serve our clients by integrating maintenance into our broader asset management expertise,” Novak added.

Airhub Aviation completed over 17 maintenance inductions in its first MRO season, including seven heavy checks on A320ceo aircraft.

“With the global fleet aging and quick replacements not always possible, the demand for comprehensive maintenance services is rising. Our facility in Lithuania enables airlines and lessors to prepare aircraft for sale, lease, or their next mission with minimal downtime, offering EASA compliance modifications, LOPA retrofits, and engine swaps - all under one roof,” Novak said.

Siauliai International Airport features two 3.5 km-runways at and operates as a dual-use civilian and NATO military facility.

“Our presence in Lithuania strengthens our ability to support fleet operators across Europe and beyond,” said Novak, “With well-developed transport links and proximity to major airline hubs, SQQ is an ideal location for aviation asset management and maintenance operations.”

The Siauliai MRO facility, completed in 2023, has the capacity to accommodate five narrow-body aircraft simultaneously or two narrow-body aircraft and one wide-body aircraft, including models up to the size of a Boeing 747-8, Airbus A350-1000 or similar. This 183,000-square-foot facility also offers warehouses, workshops and office spaces to provide airlines and lessors with streamlined and efficient maintenance solutions.