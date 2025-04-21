Riyadh Air Reveals New Interior Cabin Designs

Riyadh Air, set to take flight later in 2025, has unveiled its new cabin interiors.

Innovative technology is integrated into the designs, and the colors and materials also reflect Saudi heritage.

Riyadh Air ensures a consistent approach to its cabin designs throughout its Boeing 787 fleet. Additionally, Riyadh Air hopes to improve the guest journey from booking to onboard by launching Version 3.0 of its digital journey in the coming months.

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said, “Riyadh Air has always promised to deliver a world- class experience for our guests and the unveiling of our cabin interiors make this ambition a reality. The design, layout and features of our new cabins are carefully crafted to ensure flights are as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. From the ergonomic and luxurious fabrics in the seats to the high-end technology used in the entertainment systems, every facet of the cabins has been chosen to deliver relaxing luxury”.

Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787-9 fleet configuration will accommodate 290 guests. Business Elite Class has four seats, and Business has 24, both in a 1-2-1 fully flat-bed layout using the Safran Unity seat with a length of 78 inches and a width of 22.5 inches, All these seats feature 52-inch-high walls and sliding privacy doors along with adjustable privacy dividers between center seats.

Premium Economy accommodates 39 seats in a 2-3-2 layout with a seat pitch of 38 inches and width of 19.2 inches.

Economy will have 223 seats in a 3-3-3 layout with a 31-inch pitch and width of 17.2 inches.

The cabins feature touchscreens with 4K OLED technology, including 32-inch monitors in Business Elite and monitors at 22 inches in Business Class, 15.6 inches in Premium Economy and 13.3 inches in Economy.

Business Elite also features a double bed in the center front seats, while all seats in Business Elite and Business feature A/C power, as well as two USB-C and one USB- A charging point.

Premium Economy has privacy head wings, increased seat storage, side tables, recliner lounge comfort with calf rests and four USB-C charging points, while the signature theme of all cabins is a canopy twist design that resembles traditional Arabic tents.

Economy will have six-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C charging points.

Mocha Gold and veined stone accents in premium cabins are complemented by purple textures. The cabins use a palette of dark indigo, mocha, iridescent tones, skyline blue, sunset peach and lavender, with nods to the identity of the city of Riyadh.

As a digitally native airline, Riyadh Air loyalty members will enjoy Viasat’s free onboard streaming, social scrolling, web browsing and gaming, available from gate to gate (where permitted). Customers who sign up for the airline’s loyalty scheme will receive free Wi-Fi. Viasat’s network will enable Live TV on the aircraft’s seatback screens, providing a variety of news and sports channels.

Riyadh Air is collaborating with Devialet on the sound for the cabins. Together, they’re bringing Devialet’s acoustic technology directly into Business Elite and Business class headrests, delivering sound without the need for headphones.

The carrier will also be the first airline to launch Panasonic Avionics’ fully integrated in-flight engagement (IFE) interactive design and publishing tool Modular Interactive (MI), a full-featured interactive design tool for responding to the latest guest trends and providing seasonal updates and promotions.