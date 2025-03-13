Lufthansa Technik and Hebei Airlines Sign Engine MRO Agreement

Lufthansa Technik and the Shijiazhuang-based Hebei Airlines have recently strengthened their long-term cooperation with an Engine Maintenance Services contract. The new agreement covers the MRO of CFM56-7B engines used in the Boeing 737-800 fleet of the Chinese airline. Starting this year, the services will be carried out at Lufthansa Technik's engine shop in Hamburg, Germany.

Chen Hongbo, General Manager of Hebei Airlines, stated during the signing ceremony in Shijiazhuang: "Given our long-standing satisfaction with Lufthansa Technik's exceptional performance over the years, we didn't hesitate to strengthen our partnership through a new contract. Up until now, our collaboration has focused on Mobile Engine Services. Today, we are coming together to lay the foundation for the next step in our partnership. I am thrilled that, moving forward, we will also be working with Lufthansa Technik as an experienced and trusted partner in the field of Engine Maintenance Services."

Jens Michel, Vice President Corporate Sales North East Asia at Lufthansa Technik, added: "The fact that customers choose to expand their collaboration with Lufthansa Technik due to their satisfaction with our services is always a great honor. We see it as a testament to the quality of our work and would like to express our gratitude to Hebei Airlines for their continued trust. Our teams will diligently work to ensure that Hebei's engines remain in excellent condition.

Furthermore, we are pleased to continue our growth in China with this new engine contract."

Both companies have maintained a close relationship, with Lufthansa Technik providing Mobile Engine Services to Hebei Airlines since 2019. This includes engine quick repair services for the same CFM56-7B engines, which help ensure longer time-on-wing, enhance flight safety, and prevent in-flight shutdowns.