ParaZero and ABOT Expand Safe Drone Operation in The European Market Via a New Brand

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced a strategic partnership with ABOT, one of France’s largest drone distributors of advanced drone solutions for various industries, to expand the availability of its cutting-edge SafeAirTM parachute recovery systems in the French market. Under this new collaboration, ABOT will become an official reseller of ParaZero’s SafeAir products in France, with the two companies jointly launching a new brand, ABOT-PZ SafeAir, to align with local market preferences.

ParaZero’s SafeAir system is a state-of-the-art drone safety solution designed to enable safe and legal drone operations in urban and high-risk environments. The system features an autonomous parachute deployment mechanism, real-time monitoring and advanced failure detection, ensuring a controlled descent in the event of an emergency. SafeAir provides a critical safety layer for commercial drone operations, supporting compliance with global aviation regulations.

The collaboration was made possible by ParaZero’s recent regulatory achievement of the CE Class C5 certification, a key regulatory milestone that unlocks significant growth opportunities in the European market. This certification allows ParaZero’s SafeAir system to be integrated into drones seeking approval for specific operational risk assessment (SORA) scenarios under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) framework, facilitating safer and more scalable drone operations in Europe.

ABOT has placed its first order under the new agreement, reinforcing strong demand for ParaZero’s safety solutions in France. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of drone safety technologies in various sectors, including industrial inspections, emergency response and urban air mobility.

“The partnership with ABOT marks an important step in expanding our footprint in Europe by making the SafeAir technology more accessible to drone operators and enabling them to unlock new flight modes,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “By launching the ABOT-PZ SafeAir brand, we are strengthening our commitment to safety and innovation in the entire European drone industry.”