Jet Aviation Singapore Joins Airbus Corporate Jets Service Center Network

Jet Aviation announced that its Singapore facility has received accreditation to perform authorized maintenance, refurbishment, and warranty work as a member of the Airbus Corporate Jets Service Center Network. Singapore is the third Jet Aviation maintenance site to join the Service Center Network, and the only member in Asia-Pacific.

The agreement enables the company to perform authorized maintenance-related activities, modification, warranty work and claims, interior cabin refurbishment, and software upgrades for ACJ 318/319/320/321 series aircraft in Asia-Pacific. The announcement was made at a signing ceremony held at Jet Aviation’s maintenance site at Seletar airport, Singapore, with David Best, Jet Aviation’s senior vice president of regional operations for the Americas and interim APAC, and Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets, in attendance.

“We are very proud to see Singapore join our sites in Basel and Dubai as a member of the ACJ Authorized Service Center Network,” says David Best, senior vice president regional operations Americas and interim APAC. “Singapore is a key business aviation maintenance hub in Asia-Pacific, with excellent connectivity to the region and beyond. This extension of our on-site capabilities builds on our ongoing global partnership with ACJ and our commitment to providing a seamless service for Airbus customers wherever, and whenever they need us.”

Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets said: “We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Jet Aviation. Very soon our customers in Asia will be able to receive the same high quality Airbus-approved services in Singapore that are already available at Jet Aviation’s facilities in Basel and Dubai.”

He adds: “This milestone expands our ACJ Service Centre Network into Asia, further meeting our operators’ needs globally.”

Jet Aviation has been offering maintenance, FBO, and flight services in Singapore since 1995. As one of the company’s largest and most comprehensive maintenance hubs, the facility has six hangars totaling some 15,000 square-meters, and offers a wide range of capabilities, including heavy base maintenance, refurbishment modification and upgrade, after market services, PPI, and AOG. The site holds EASA Part 145 approval along with some eight country certifications.

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) with some 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, government programs, FBO, maintenance and staffing.