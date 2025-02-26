Embraer Clinches Firm Order for 15 E190-E2 Aircraft from Japan’s ANA Group

ANA Holdings Inc., has ordered 15 E190-E2s aircraft from Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3) with options for an additional five aircraft. The selection of the E190-E2 is part of ANA’s fleet renewal plan. The economics and efficiency of the aircraft will enable the airline to enhance nationwide connectivity while providing improved space and comfort for passengers. Deliveries of the E190-E2 aircraft to ANA are expected to commence in 2028.

“We are honoured that Embraer’s E190-E2 small narrowbody aircraft will join ANA’s fleet and we look forward to the delivery of the first aircraft in 2028,” said Martyn Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The E190-E2 is the quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft available, whose size perfectly complements ANA’s fleet of larger narrowbodies. Furthermore, the E2’s cabin will appeal to ANA’s passengers as it offers outstanding comfort and space with no middle seats. We look forward to seeing the aircraft take to the skies across Japan.”

Embraer E-Jets have been operating in Japan since 2009 and are supported by Embraer personnel in the country. ANA’s E190-E2 will be the first of the next generation E-Jets to operate in Japan. The aircraft’s state-of-the-art interior features a spacious, quiet cabin and Embraer’s signature two by two seating. In addition, the larger windows add to the feeling of light and space, while individual Passenger Service Units (air vent, reading light) add personalized comfort. Ensuring every passenger enjoys more personal space, plus more room for their carry-on bags.

Embraer’s E2 family of aircraft delivers the best environmental efficiency, operating performance, and passenger comfort. Building upon the first-generation E-Jets’ 20 years of operational excellence, the E190-E2’s sophisticated aerodynamics, cutting edge wing design and new technologies deliver a 25% decrease in carbon emissions and fuel burn over the previous generation E-Jets.

Embraer is committed to developing products, solutions, and technologies to contribute to the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The E2 family of aircraft is certified to fly with blends of up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and has demonstrated the engine’s operability with 100% SAF, further reinforcing Embraer’s commitment to emissions reduction and sustainable aviation. Helping to chart the path towards a more sustainable airline industry in Japan.

Embraer’s E-Jet programme is one of the most successful commercial jets in the industry. Collectively, the E-Jets and E-Jets E2 are operated by more than 80 airlines across 50 countries and more than 1,800 units delivered.