Universal Integrating Its Professional Flight Planning Services with ForeFlight

Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. ("Universal") announced today an agreement with ForeFlight, a Boeing Company, to develop a proprietary system-to-system integration enabling Universal's expert flight planners to deliver professionally built flight plans directly into its customers' ForeFlight accounts.

“Our customers rely on our flight planners for the expertise and precision they bring to every flight plan we deliver, and we deliver a lot,” said Guido Groeschel, EVP, Digital Product Management, Universal. “Through this integration, we'll soon be able to deliver our professionally built flight plans directly within the ForeFlight platform—a solution many of our customers already use. This connection between Universal and ForeFlight will streamline operations and provide measurable value to flight departments worldwide.”

As the leading provider of international trip support, Universal manages more international trip legs than any other provider in the industry, and its experienced flight planners create flight plans for every leg Universal manages. By delivering those flight plans directly into ForeFlight, the two companies will help a significant number of flight departments achieve substantial value by enhancing operational efficiencies and reducing potential errors.

Universal’s flight planning experts will continue handling all aspects of flight plan development – from managing aircraft performance data, to providing optimized routes that adapt to changing weather conditions and comply with country-specific regulations. The key difference is Universal customers will soon be able to conveniently access Universal-built flight plans directly via ForeFlight, simplifying workflows and reducing complexity.

As part of this partnership, Universal will begin endorsing ForeFlight as its preferred digital self-service flight planning solution, with the intention to phase out its own online flight planning subscription service. The transition reflects the significant value operators will gain by leveraging ForeFlight alongside Universal’s expert flight planning services.

For Universal subscribers interested in transitioning from Universal’s online flight planning subscription service to ForeFlight Dispatch, Universal and ForeFlight will provide dedicated onboarding support, tailored training, and an exclusive transition offer to ensure a seamless migration.

“ForeFlight is committed to providing flight departments with the most powerful and integrated tools for flight planning,” said Tim Schuetze, CEO of ForeFlight. “By integrating ForeFlight into its operations, Universal is giving its customers an even more streamlined experience – combining Universal’s flight planning experts with ForeFlight’s market-leading flight planning solutions into a single workflow that enhances efficiency and reduces workload.”

This new integration is expected to be available to Universal Trip Support Services customers in the second half of 2025.