SolitAir Selects Aero Inspection as CAMO Service Provider

SolitAir, the UAE’s only dedicated cargo-agnostic airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, has selected Aero Inspection as the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) service provider.

The contract was finalised during MRO Middle East and signed at SolitAir’s new state-of-the-art facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Under the agreement, SolitAir will subcontract CAMO activities to the Aero Inspection Part CAMO team.

Hamdi Osman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SolitAir, said, “Having a trusted CAMO partner like Aero Inspection is crucial to our success as we continue to revolutionize air cargo logistics in the Global South. Their expertise in airworthiness management aligns perfectly with SolitAir’s commitment to operational excellence and safety. This collaboration will enhance our ability to maintain our fleet to the highest standards, ensuring reliable and efficient cargo services across our expanding network.”

Liam Bagnell, Founder of Aero Inspection, added, “Aero Inspection is delighted to be working with such an innovative airline as SolitAir. Having the teams of SolitAir working together with our Aero Inspection team is a perfect match. I can see this being a very long and productive partnership.”

With its agile, customer-centric and technologically advanced B2B business model, SolitAir is set to transform air cargo logistics by addressing middle-mile challenges for freight forwarders, integrator airlines, and e-commerce platforms across Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Central Asia. The cargo carrier connects Dubai with key trade hubs across the Global South through a robust network of express daily scheduled services with the aim to cover 50 cities within a six-hour radius of the UAE, ensuring that businesses of all sizes and types seamlessly access their end customers.

The cargo airline currently operates two Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft with a third joining the fleet later this month.

Aero Inspection is a provider of technical consultancy services to aircraft operators and lessors. The company has in-house EASA Part CAMO, EASA, FAA & UK CAA Part 145, EASA 21J DOA, and EASA Part 21G POA. Aero Inspection was founded in Shannon, Ireland, in 2004 and now has offices in Dubai and Singapore.