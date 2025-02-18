  • Subscribe
    Aircraft

    SriLankan Airlines Wraps Up Maintenance Work for Salam Air A321neo

    Feb. 18, 2025
    SriLankan Airlines
    The Engineering team of SriLankan Airlines successfully wrapped up base heavy maintenance on an A321neo aircraft for long-term repeat customer, Salam Air, ahead of the scheduled completion date. The work involved replacing a right-hand main landing gear seal on the aircraft. SriLankan Engineering has been forging a path as a reliable provider of base maintenance services in the region for third parties, with a steady stream of both repeat and new customers. For more information on SriLankan Engineering, visit www.srilankanengineering.com

