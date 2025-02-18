SriLankan Airlines Wraps Up Maintenance Work for Salam Air A321neo

The Engineering team of SriLankan Airlines successfully wrapped up base heavy maintenance on an A321neo aircraft for long-term repeat customer, Salam Air, ahead of the scheduled completion date. The work involved replacing a right-hand main landing gear seal on the aircraft. SriLankan Engineering has been forging a path as a reliable provider of base maintenance services in the region for third parties, with a steady stream of both repeat and new customers. For more information on SriLankan Engineering, visit www.srilankanengineering.com