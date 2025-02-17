Elliott Aviation Promotes Bill Forbes to Senior VP of Avionics

Elliott Aviation is proud to announce the promotion of Bill Forbes to Senior Vice President of Avionics. Over the past seven years, Bill has played a key role in the growth and success of the Avionics division, driving collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. Under his leadership, the Avionics team has consistently delivered top-tier service, strengthened collaboration, and expanded capabilities to better serve aircraft owners and operators.

With more than 20 years of experience in avionics sales, business development, and operations, Bill has led teams at Elliott Aviation, Executive Aircraft Maintenance, and Cutter Aviation. Since joining Elliott Aviation, he has helped position the company as a leading Garmin dealer and expanded product offerings across multiple aircraft models. He also serves on Dealer Advisory Boards for Garmin, Collins, Gogo, Honeywell, and Universal Avionics, shaping industry advancements.

Beyond his technical expertise, Bill is known for his unwavering commitment to supporting his team and fostering a positive, collaborative work environment. He builds strong relationships with customers, vendors, and colleagues alike, making him not just a leader, but a great person to work with.

“As Bill steps into this role, we know his dedication to customer satisfaction and team success will continue to drive our Avionics division forward,” said Michael Parrish, President of Elliott Aviation. “He truly embodies our values—putting customers first, delivering exceptional service, and leading with integrity.”

Bill’s promotion reflects Elliott Aviation’s commitment to investing in strong leadership and maintaining the highest standards of service in the aviation industry.