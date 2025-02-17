Textron Aviation to Open New Service Facility at Essendon Fields Airport, Expanding Capabilities in Australia

Textron Aviation announced an expansion of its footprint in Australia with the construction of a larger and modernized service facility at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne to maximize support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers in the region. The new facility will add more space for servicing aircraft, aiding in faster scheduling with minimal down time to keep customers flying. Construction is set to begin March 2025 and Textron Aviation expects to be fully functional in the new facility by early 2026.

Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and parts centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG (aircraft-on-ground) support.