All In Aviation, Southern Nevada’s premier flight school and full-service aviation company, announces the hiring of Rob Pickering as its new Director of Maintenance.

Following the recent acquisition of its maintenance partner, Lone Mountain Aviation, All In Aviation has become one of the largest full-service aviation centers in the Southwest. The addition of Pickering strengthens the company’s new service division, as he takes on the vital role of managing complex maintenance operations and ensuring full compliance with FAA regulations.