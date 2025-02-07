Lufthansa Technik to Expand Component Workshop in Tulsa

Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, has officially begun construction on an expansion at its facility located at Tulsa International Airport. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the next phase of a multi-million-dollar investment aimed at further strengthening Lufthansa Technik’s position as a premier partner for aircraft component services in the Americas.

The recent expansion step will increase the facility’s total size to over 140,000 square feet (more than 13,000 square meters), with an additional 25,000-square-foot (around 2,300-square-meter) building. Set for completion by the end of 2025, the new building will house the administrative departments and an updated avionics workshop, both relocating there. The project also includes the renovation of the existing hangars, with the newly available space being repurposed to expand shop space and boost production capacity. In total, 90 new workstations will be added to meet the expanded operational needs of the facility.

In addition to enhancing its capacity, LTCS plans to introduce new capabilities, including the repair of Integrated Drive Generators (IDG). This key component transforms turbine speed from the aircraft’s engines into a consistent generator speed to supply electrical power onboard. The new service complements LTCS’s recent addition of Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRUs) repair capabilities. These units provide key information about the aircraft’s speed, altitude and position.

“With this expansion, we are enhancing our capacities and capabilities to support airlines in the Americas while strengthening our position as a strategic partner in the region,” said Thomas Illner, Managing Director and Head of Region Americas at LTCS. Michael Scheferhoff, departing Co-Managing Director and Head of Operations Americas at LTCS, added: “The expansion not only adds physical space for operations but also paves the way for further growth, including strengthening the team with more colleagues. The new building makes Lufthansa Technik an even more visible and attractive employer in Tulsa.”

“Oklahoma has a legacy of aerospace innovation and success dating back over a century, and Lufthansa Technik’s Tulsa expansion marks an important milestone for the industry,” said Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony alongside key partners. “Oklahoma is a global MRO leader, and Lufthansa Technik will play a crucial role in furthering innovation and long-term success in this sector. I appreciate Lufthansa Technik’s continued investment in our state.”

“Lufthansa Technik’s choice to grow and invest further at Tulsa International Airport reflects their success and the essential contributions they make to our community,” stated Paul Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tulsa International Airport. “The company has been a great tenant and partner of ours for years, and we’re excited for this next chapter for their organization. This expansion is yet another prime example of the strength of the aviation industry in Tulsa and the tremendous opportunities for growth at our airport.”