Cyient Expands Strategic Partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, Secures Multi-Year Deal for D328eco Technical Publication

Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering services company, is proud to announce that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a leading German regional aircraft manufacturer.

Cyient has been awarded a multi-year contract to manage the advanced technical documentation to support the product lifecycle of safety-critical aviation systems for the 40-seater regional turboprop the D328eco. The solution will support Deutsche Aircraft's global customer base with a modular and scalable architecture, personalized user experience, faster time to market, and worldwide access through any device. It will take advantage of Cyient AI products embedded in the solution.

The collaboration further strengthens Cyient’s position as a trusted partner in the Indian and European aerospace markets, while for Deutsche Aircraft, it marks a significant stride in the “Make in India” mission.

“We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft by contributing to another critical milestone for the D328eco aircraft development,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient.

“This continued partnership is a testament to Cyient’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in the aerospace sector. Our deep expertise across Aircraft Systems, Software, Structure, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Solutions positions us to play a global partner role in the success of the D328eco program. Together with Deutsche Aircraft, we are excited to drive forward advancements in sustainable aviation technology, shaping the future of aerospace innovation,” he added.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cyient, and the expansion of our partnership represents a strong commitment to India while supporting the "Make in India" initiative,” said Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.



“This expanded collaboration with Cyient will enable Deutsche Aircraft to work with one of the best ER&D companies in the Aerospace industry and further enhance the development of the D328eco Program. Cyient's expertise and innovative approach perfectly align with Deutsche Aircraft's vision of delivering advanced service and product solutions,” he added.