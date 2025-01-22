Lockheed Martin to Modernize Air Force F-22 Raptor with Advanced Infrared Threat-Detection Sensors

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has received a $270 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to integrate a system of next-generation infrared defensive sensors on the F-22 Raptor.

The F-22 will soon feature a newly developed, distributed set of embedded TacIRST sensors developed by Lockheed Martin to enhance aircraft survivability and lethality, known as the Infrared Defensive System (IRDS). In addition to managing integration of IRDS on the F-22, the company will also support integration on other platforms.

"We understand the need for advanced and versatile infrared systems like IRDS that will make pilots' missions more survivable and lethal against current and future adversaries," said Hank Tucker, vice president of Missions Systems at Lockheed Martin. "We're committed to supporting the Air Force through continuous innovation of capabilities to deter and defeat evolving threats."

Justin Taylor, vice president, F-22 program at Lockheed Martin added: "Lockheed Martin is proud to continue partnering with the Air Force on essential modernization efforts for the Raptor, leveraging our expertise in 5th Generation aircraft and air dominance systems to integrate capabilities that ensure uninterrupted U.S. air superiority today and into the future."