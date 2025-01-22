Hunch Mobility Selects Electra's Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft For On-Demand Regional Air Travel Across India

Electra.aero, Inc. ("Electra"), a next-gen aerospace company, and Hunch Mobility, a technology-driven platform for affordable on-demand air travel, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use Electra's EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft to expand on-demand regional air travel to communities across India, bringing affordable, sustainable, and quiet on-demand air travel to one of the world's fastest growing and most congested transportation markets. The MoU was formalized at the India Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 in Greater Noida, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing the future of innovative mobility solutions in India.

The partnership combines the unique capabilities of Electra's 9-passenger EL9 aircraft, which can take off and land in under 150 feet, with Hunch Mobility's (offering services under the brand BLADE India) advanced software platform, accessible aircraft operator network, and key infrastructure within major urban centers to provide seamless, direct-to-destination air connectivity where it doesn't exist today. The EL9's in-flight battery recharging and ultra-quiet operation from spaces as compact as soccer fields, parking lots, or helicopter pads make it ideally suited for India's evolving mobility needs, enabling seamless, direct-to-destination air transport to underserved areas beyond large airports -- including small regional airports and novel Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure.

"We are excited to partner with Hunch Mobility to bring our EL9 aircraft to the Indian market," said Marc Ausman, Vice President, Sales and Support at Electra. "This partnership combines Electra's innovative aircraft technology with Hunch Mobility's operational expertise and market presence to deliver cleaner, quieter, and faster transportation options that address India's pressing mobility challenges."

Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Hunch Mobility, added, "Our partnership with Electra represents a significant step forward in our mission to reduce travel friction and offer cost-effective air transportation alternatives. The EL9 aircraft will enable us to expand our services and provide a seamless transition to electric air mobility for our customers." He further added, "We are happy and proud to announce this partnership at the CII Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, a landmark event playing a pivotal role in advancing India's leadership in urban air mobility. This platform brings together manufacturers, facilitators, and operators to foster collaboration and innovation, shaping a future-ready air mobility ecosystem."

Under the terms of the MoU, Electra and Hunch Mobility will collaboratively explore route networks that take full advantage of the EL9's short takeoff and landing capabilities, targeting highly congested ground routes. Hunch Mobility will contribute operational insights to optimize the EL9's performance, maintenance, and passenger experience. The partnership also includes joint marketing initiatives and coordinated advocacy for policies supporting research, development, and infrastructure for Advanced Air Mobility.