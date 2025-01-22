Michael Parrish Promoted to President of Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation, a leading name in aviation services for over eight decades, is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Parrish to the role of President. Parrish, formerly Senior Vice President, brings 34 years of extensive aviation experience and a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and dedication to both customers and employees. His customer-first approach and commitment to employees have played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and enhancing its operations.

Beginning his career as an aviation mechanic, Parrish holds an FAA Airframe & Powerplant license, providing him with unparalleled hands-on expertise. Over the years, he has built a robust background in Aircraft Parts Development, Business Development, Customer Service, Engineering, Sales, Marketing, and Corporate MRO services, including Avionics, Maintenance, Paint, and Interior.

For the past nine years, Parrish has held senior leadership positions within Elliott Aviation, playing a key role in strengthening the company’s presence in the aviation market. Known for his ability to create winning cultures and deliver meaningful results, Parrish has consistently driven Elliott Aviation to exceed its goals while maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

Bob Calton, Co-Managing Partner of Summit Park and member of Elliott Aviation’s Board of Directors, shared his enthusiasm for Parrish’s appointment:

"Michael Parrish’s leadership, industry knowledge, and ability to foster a culture of excellence make him the ideal choice to guide Elliott Aviation into the future. His vision, dedication, and passion for the aviation industry align perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional service and quality. We are confident that Michael’s promotion to President will ensure Elliott Aviation continues to thrive and remain a leader in the markets we serve."