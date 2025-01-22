GACA Reports Record Saudi Business Jet Growth in 2024, Private Aviation Set to Become a $2 Billion Sector

Saudi Arabia’s business jet sector achieved a record 24% jump in flight volumes in 2024, the General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced whilst profiling the sector’s future growth prospects at a Saudi House aviation event on the sidelines of the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Business jet flights rose from 19,000 in 2023 to a record 23,612 in 2024, with domestic jet flights rising 26% to 9,206 and international jet flights rising 15% to 14,406. This growth was led by Saudi Arabia’s airport hubs, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah saw a 30% increase in business jet traffic, while King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh recorded a 22% rise and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam saw a 7% increase.

Tourism destinations Sindalah, the Red Sea and Al Ula were popular new destinations for business, whilst events such as the Future Investment Initiative and Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah also supported the record growth in jet traffic.

Mohammed Alkhuraisi, GACA’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business stated:

“A thriving business jet sector is essential to support Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourism and business sectors. To build on the record business jet growth achieved in 2024, an unprecedented investment program is underway to ensure the Kingdom offers unparalleled business jet aviation infrastructure and services.”

“Saudi Arabia’s General Aviation Roadmap is opening the Kingdom’s business aviation sector to the world, offering global business aviation investors, operators, manufacturers and service providers the chance to be part of a $2 billion aviation opportunity,” added Alkhuraisi.

GACA’s General Aviation Roadmap was launched during the Future Aviation Forum in May 2024, including a comprehensive transformation program to develop the general aviation sector into a $2 billion industry by 2030, supporting 35,000 jobs.

The roadmap aligns infrastructure planning and regulations across the sector, delivering six dedicated business aviation airports and a further nine dedicated business aviation terminals. The Roadmap will also increase the number of business aviation Fixed-Base Operators and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul capacity for business jets.

In December 2024, an agreement was signed for Jubail Airport to serve as one of six dedicated general aviation airports in the Kingdom, expanding the sector's existing operational capacity and private aviation services.