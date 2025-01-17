Airbus Delivers Two New H225M Helicopters to France

Airbus Helicopters has delivered two H225M helicopters to the French Armament General Directorate (DGA). These helicopters are the first of eight aircraft ordered in 2021. They will be operated by the French Air and Space Force, replacing Pumas currently in service in overseas territories (French Guyana, Djibouti and New Caledonia) and will contribute to the harmonization of the French Air and Space Force’s helicopter fleet. They will be used for operational missions, search and rescue and utility missions.



“The delivery of these two brand new H225Ms to the French Air and Space Force is very symbolic as France was the first operator of the H225M. They have proven on multiple occasions the benefit of this rotorcraft for combat, search and rescue, disaster management and medical evacuation missions,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “We are very proud that the French Air and Space Force has renewed their trust in the Caracal,” he added. “The French Air and Space Air Force will benefit from all the innovations that have been implemented on the H225M since the helicopter started operations in 2006 with the French armed forces, further expanding the capabilities of this unique aircraft.”



Like all newly built H225Ms, the eight new helicopters ordered by France in 2021 are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics. The French H225Ms, also nicknamed Caracal, are equipped with the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system and the Sigma inertial navigation system. New equipment also includes the Thales VUHF radio TRA6034 and IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) transponder TSC4000.



The H225M has proven its reliability and durability in combat conditions and crisis areas around the world. There are more than 350 H225s and H225Ms in service, totalling more than 880,000 flight hours. Military customers include France, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Singapore, Mexico, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Brazil, and Hungary.