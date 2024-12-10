ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East and Satys Aerospace Sign MoU to Support Aircraft Livery and Paint Services in Dubai

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East, a fully owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Satys Aerospace, a leading provider of aircraft painting services, which is set to open a dedicated aircraft paint facility at Dubai South's Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Under the terms of the MoU, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has expressed its intention to utilize the new Satys paint facility for aircraft livery services as soon as it becomes operational during Q1 2025. Both companies have also agreed to explore potential joint marketing initiatives. ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East provides line and heavy maintenance for a wide range of aircraft types, including those from: Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, Embraer and Hawker. The company also specializes in cabin refurbishments and frequently manages and oversees aircraft livery projects for its clients.

“Until now, aircraft livery work has typically been sent to Europe, but with the opening of Satys’ dedicated facility in Dubai, we have identified a trusted local partner to keep this work in the region, with associated positive environmental impact,” says Nick Weber, Regional Vice President Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services. “This will further enhance Dubai’s position as a growing hub for aircraft MRO services.”

Weber and Paul Woods, Commercial Director at Satys ASP International, formally signed the MoU ahead of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Conference and Exhibition, which will take place from December 10-12 in Dubai South.

“The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing regions for business aviation, and it’s crucial that we have a dedicated paint hangar for business jets. This strategic partnership with Satys significantly enhances our service offerings for clients in the Middle East, Africa and beyond,” Weber adds. “It will enable us to offer a comprehensive suite of MRO and aircraft refurbishment services at competitive prices, reducing aircraft downtime and improving customer satisfaction.”

“After commencing our relationship with Dassault Falcon Service back in 2001 at Le Bourget France, we are honored to have Execujet as our partner and customer at our new facility at Dubai South Al Maktoum International Airport,” says Satys Aerospace.

“ExecuJet is globally recognised as being a provider of quality services to the business jet market sector and together we will be able to provide a high quality, one stop shop solution to clients seeking both aircraft maintenance and paint services,” says Satys

Satys’ New Paint Facility in Dubai

Satys’ state-of-the-art aircraft paint facility is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport. The climate-controlled facility, covering an area of 2,831 square meters, will be capable of accommodating business jets, Boeing BBJ, Airbus ACJ as well as commercial airliners up to Boeing 737-10 Max and Airbus A321XL. With an annual capacity to paint up to 35 aircraft, the facility will cater to business, commercial and VVIP aviation sectors.

Satys, headquartered in France, brings over 30 years of experience in aircraft painting and sealing. The company is approved by leading aircraft manufacturers and, in certain instances, operates co-located facilities at aircraft manufacturers' final assembly lines. Satys’ paint hangars are designed with high-tech, temperature- and humidity-controlled environments that adhere to the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental compliance.