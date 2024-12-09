Bombardier Celebrates 200th Delivery of its Industry-Defining Global 7500 Aircraft, Underscoring Success of this Record-Setting Ultra-Long-Range Platform

Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has delivered the 200th Global 7500 business jet to a customer in December, a testament to the international and industry-wide success of this platform. The Global 7500 business jet has transformed business aviation with its refined design, unsurpassed performance and outstanding technological advancements.

“Simply put, the Global 7500 aircraft is assembled with the best manufacturing process and technological advancements in business aviation – and we are so excited and honoured to reach the 200-delivery mark of this transformative aircraft,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Executive System. “This milestone also reflects the outstanding efforts of our meticulous engineering, production and assembly teams. These talented individuals are the beating heart of this program’s ultimate success and achievements.”

With a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 allows our customers to reach more essential destinations. The aircraft’s Smooth Flĕx Wing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – the type of journey its customers strive for. And since its entry-into-service in December 2018, the Global 7500 business jet has proven to be the highest-performing business aircraft, boasting a fleet dispatch reliability of more than 99.8%.

The Global 7500 aircraft has also set more speed records than any aircraft in its class having recently flown more than 75 speed record missions on a number of key routes.(1) These accomplishments build on earlier records, including an 8,225 nautical mile flight in October 2019 from Sydney, Australia to Detroit, Michigan, the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation.

“Bombardier’s Global 7500 business jet customers recognize and appreciate the many benefits this aircraft provides – and it continues to rewrite the history books with unprecedented speed records and long-distance flights,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “This incredible aircraft offers the best of both worlds: it’s a marvel of engineering that is designed to serve as an extension of our customers’ home or office. And that’s what the Global 7500 has been delivering for years – offering the most spacious cabins in the skies while enjoying Bombardier’s signature smooth ride.”

Essential aspects of the incredible record-breaking performance of the Global 7500 aircraft can be attributed to its unique Smooth Flĕx Wing – proudly manufactured in Red Oak, Texas – and its GE Passport engines, manufactured in Lafayette, Indiana.

The incredible attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft, announced in 2022. Bombardier’s flagship of a new era will boast an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unbeatable top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. The Global 8000 is progressing well and on track to enter into service in the second half of 2025.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.