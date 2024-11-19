Jamco America Announces Partnership with Alaska Airlines and SEKISUI KYDEX to Create Modular Decorative Textured Branding Panels

Jamco America, Inc., one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the aerospace industry, announces it has entered into a partnership with Alaska Airlines and SEKISUI KYDEX to create a new, modular, and textured branding panel for use in Alaska Airlines aircraft. The new pattern inspired by the Spirit of the North adds a touch of modern heritage to the cabin, a nod to represent the airlines home in Pacific Northwest.

Jamco’s modular decorative panel enables airlines to add depth to the way they showcase their brand elements in a cabin environment. The bulkhead uses a custom-colored KYDEX® Thermoplastic, a durable and recyclable material, that will elegantly welcome passengers while being able to withstand high foot traffic and abuse typical in aircraft cabins. The environmentally sustainable panel solution can be easily maintained and swapped if damaged, making it ideal for airlines. Its design allows for a more textured and visually appealing surface than typical laminate solutions, enhancing the cabin’s aesthetic. “We were delighted to partner with Jamco America and Alaska to identify a bespoke solution to communicate the airline’s brand attributes in one of the most visible areas of the cabin,” said Karyn McAlphin, Creative Design Lead for SEKISUI KYDEX.

The new, easily installed bulkhead concept was created using pressure forming, allowing Alaska Airlines to bring crisp definition and depth to their Aura Lines through debossing. The thermoforming tool also incorporated an on-brand texture to help convey the airline’s warm and genuine traits.

“The aesthetically pleasing and textured Aura Line panels add depth and a touch of Alaska's natural beauty to the cabin experience, aligning with the airline’s commitment to genuine and high-quality service,” said John Cornell, Director of Research & Development and Information Systems at Jamco America, Inc. “The partnership exemplifies successful collaboration and highlights how rapid prototyping and remote teamwork, even in the throes of COVID-19, can overcome logistical challenges, ultimately leading to innovative solutions in the airline industry.”